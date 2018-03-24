Weather hampering Qld chopper recovery

Worsening weather in Queensland's Whitsundays region could hamper efforts to retrieve a helicopter which crashed this week, killing an American couple.

The US couple who died in a Queensland helicopter crash were on their dream honeymoon.

Peter and Sue Hensel, aged 79 and 65, had been on their dream honeymoon when the tourist helicopter they were travelling in crashed into waters near Queensland's Whitsunday Islands on Wednesday.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is assessing the recovery of the EC120 helicopter to help piece together what led to the crash.

The ATSB says no firm date has been set to try to raise the wreckage and weather is being monitored for potential impact on plans.

"A decision on whether or not the ATSB requires the helicopter wreckage to be recovered as part of its investigation will be made in the coming days," the bureau said in a statement to AAP on Friday.

Police are speaking to witnesses on Hamilton Island as they continue to assist the ATSB with the investigation and recovery of the aircraft.

A preliminary report will be published in late April.

Operator Whitsunday Air Services has suspended all operations and will work with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash happened a day after the ATSB released its findings into a November incident involving the company, in which no one was injured.