A Brisbane man has been charged with indecently dealing with children nearly two decades ago.

Police allege that between January 1991 and December 2000 the 62-year-old committed multiple offences while working as a teacher on Brisbane's northside.

Last Friday officers charged him with 11 counts of indecent treatment of children.

He's due to face Pine Rivers Magistrates Court next month, with police asking anyone else who has information related to the case to contact them.