A Townsville doctor accused of sexually assaulting a former patient and another woman has been charged with eight counts of rape.

The allegations against the 52-year-old man come from 2012, 2016 and 2017, while he worked as a medical practitioner, police say.

As well as the eight counts of rape he is facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice and breaching bail.

He's due to front Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday.