Qld premier may go to Horn's Vegas fight

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk may return to the United States for the second time this year, to support world champion local boxer Jeff Horn.

Horn, the welterweight world champion, was set to defend his title against US challenger Terence Crawford on April,14, but the fight was pushed back to a date yet to be decided due to Crawford sustaining a hand injury.

Speaking to an American Chamber of Commerce lunch in Brisbane on Friday, Ms Palaszczuk said she was thinking about attending now the fight had been pushed back and wouldn't clash with the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

"The (Nevada) Governor Brian Sandoval said to me 'premier, if you go, I'll go as well' so we'll see what happens," she said.

"When Jeff Horn flies out to the United States for that bout, it will perhaps be the most anticipated Trans-Pacific crossing since Kingsford Smith's."

It follows Ms Palaszczuk's recent trade mission to the United States, which she said had been of great benefit to Queensland, and underlined the importance of the relationship between the state and the US.