Qld woman sorry for hitting bus driver

A woman accused of punching a Brisbane bus driver has apologised for her actions.

Elizabeth Maranda has apologised for hitting a Brisbane bus driver.

Elizabeth Jane Maranda was released on bail on Friday after an appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court on a single count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Thursday, one day after police released CCTV that allegedly showed her punching the driver after she boarded a bus at Spring Hill about 11am on December 19.

Maranda told media outside court after her release that she was sorry.

When asked what for, she said she was "sorry for hitting a bus driver".

The court heard Maranda suffered from schizophrenia but the mental health service she had been seeing was going to close her file because it didn't consider it to be a "significant factor".

She also has a previous conviction for the same charge.

Magistrate Barry Cosgrove agreed to release the 35-year-old on bail on the condition she report to police twice a week.

But he refused to ban her from catching Brisbane City Council buses, saying she could likely not afford to catch taxis and may be unable to walk to medical appointments.

Mr Cosgrove also suggested the council might need to look at increasing security in light of recent attacks, however he conceded he was not privy to internal recommendations.

Maranda's matter will return to court on April 6.