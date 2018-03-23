Qld woman charged with punching bus driver

A Brisbane woman allegedly caught on video punching a bus driver in the face has been arrested and will face court.

Police arrested the woman on Thursday, a day after publicly releasing security footage of the December attack.

The woman boarded the bus with another woman in Spring Hill close to 11am on December 19.

It's alleged the woman got into an argument with the driver over a fare and punched him in the face before getting off the bus.

The 35-year-old woman will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.