News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Pictured: Newlywed couple tragically killed in Whitsundays helicopter crash

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An American couple from Hawaii who died when their helicopter crashed into waters near Queensland's Whitsunday Islands have been named as Peter and Sue Hensel.

0323_1800_QLD-Newlyweds
2:05

Newlywed couple killed in helicopter crash remembered
0323_1130_nat_honeymooners
1:20

Newlyweds' tragic honeymoon end
0322_0500_nat_helicopter
1:23

Whitsundays chopper crash
0312_1130_nat_heli
1:23

Helicopter crashed in NYC river
0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes
0:53

China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes
0302_1800_nsw_malabar
1:20

Car dives into rockpool in driving mishap
0301_0500_nat_carcrash
0:29

Sydney car crash
0228_1800_MEL-Elderly
2:05

Elderly great grandmother feared for her life in home invasion
0226_tde_westpac
4:18

Family escape death after helicopter crash
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
 

Mr Hensel, 79, and his wife, 65, were on their "dream honeymoon" when their Eurocopter 120 went down near a Great Barrier Reef pontoon on Wednesday, The Courier Mail reports.

The two other survivors alongside the helicopter's pilot are believed to be Ms Hensel’s daughter, 33, and her partner, 34. They were pulled to safety by onlookers who dived in to the water as the helicopter began to sink.

Vern Ungerecht, a friend of Mr Hensel for 25 years, revealed to The Courier Mail the tragic circumstances of the couple's death.

Peter and Sue Hensel died while enjoying their honeymoon on the north Queensland coast. Source: Sunrise

“They were so happy. Both of them had been single forever, so when they got together they had never been so happy,” Mr Ungerecht said.

Investigators on Friday will try to recover the wreckage of the helicopter.

Four investigators, two from Brisbane and two from Canberra, are on their way to the scene at Hardy Reef, Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Greg Hood said on Thursday.

They will recover and examine the wreckage, interview witnesses, and examine flight data and training and maintenance logs.

The helicopter was 200 metres from Heart Pontoon when it plummeted into the water. Source: Sunrise

Investigators will try and retrieve the helicopter from the crash site on Friday. Source: Sunrise

The 35-year-old pilot also escaped serious injury and pulled Mrs Hensel from the helicopter, while others performed CPR on both victims under instruction by phone from emergency services officers.

"It's absolutely essential in this type of accident that we get as many perspectives we possibly can from any witnesses," Mr Hood said as he asked for anyone who had seen anything to come forward.

A preliminary report will be published in late April.

Operator Whitsunday Air Services has suspended all operations and will work with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash happened a day after the ATSB released its findings into a November incident involving the company, in which no one was injured.

Police vessels have been at the crash site since Wednesday evening. Source: 7 News

Back To Top