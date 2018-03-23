'Night stalker' rapist begins jail term

A serial rapist dubbed the 'night stalker' will spend at least the next 15 years in jail after being sentenced in a Gold Coast court.

Jason Juan Burr, 51, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple offences, including 10 counts of rape.

The court heard Burr had raped four women in their homes across southeast Queensland.

The first victim was attacked in October 2008 with further rapes occurring in late 2015 and twice in 2016.

When Burr provided a DNA sample after being charged with indecent treatment of a child in late 2017 he was quickly discovered to be the man police were pursuing for the rapes.

His sample was checked against those taken from the rapes and lit up the system "like a Christmas tree" according to crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis.

Judge Julie Dick said the crimes were "every woman's worst nightmare" and labelled his offending "brazen and abhorrent".

"They were bad rapes," Judge Dick said.

"Particularly bad because they were rapes of women in their own homes."

Under Queensland law, Burr must serve 80 per cent of his sentence making him eligible to apply for parole in January 2033.