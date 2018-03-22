Thrillseekers stuck on Dreamworld ride

Dreamworld will inspect a rollercoaster which came to a 15-minute mid-ride halt with six guests on board.

The controlled stop sensors on the Buzzsaw ride were activated at approximately 1.40pm on Thursday.

The Gold Coast theme park says the guests spent 15 minutes on the ride before being returned to a boarding platform and disembarking.

"During that period we were in contact with the guests through the ride's speaker system to keep them updated on the process of returning the ride to the station," a Dreamworld spokeswoman said.

The ride will be inspected by engineers and retested before it reopens.

In October 2016 four people were killed at Dreamworld when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned.