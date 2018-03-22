News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Driver asks friend to 'hold his smokes' during 4WD rescue
'Hold the smokes?' Driver has one request as 4WD sinks

Recent tourist air tragedies in Australia

AAP /

RECENT TOURIST AIR TRAGEDIES

* 2018: Two elderly Americans died when a helicopter crashed into the ocean near Queensland's Whitsunday Islands on March 21.

* 2017: Six died, including five British tourists, when a seaplane crashed into the Hawkesbury River in NSW on December 31.

* 2017: Four Americans on a golfing holiday and a Victorian pilot died when a small plane crashed into a DFO shopping centre soon after take-off from Essendon Airport on February 21.

* 2017: A UK woman died in a light plane crash on Middle Island, near the town of 1770 in Queensland, on January 10.

Back To Top