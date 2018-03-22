DNA test exposed Qld serial rapist

After eluding detection for eight years, a serial rapist dubbed the "night stalker" came undone when he fondled the teenage daughter of a friend.

Jason Juan Burr, 51, was sentenced on Thursday in the Southport District Court to 20 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges including 10 counts of rape.

The court heard Burr gave a DNA sample to police in late 2016 after being charged with touching the 13-year-old girl for "10-15 seconds" while she sat in her mother's living room.

That sample was then checked by police to other unknown samples including two from rapes that occurred in southeast Queensland between 2008 to 2016.

"The DNA was put into the system and it lit up like a Christmas tree," crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis told the court.

Burr's offending began in October 2008 when he raped a woman in her 50s after breaking into her Coombabah home on the Gold Coast.

He then committed three more attacks - in November 2015 and on two occasions in 2016 - at homes in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Judge Julie Dick labelled Burr's offending "brazen and abhorrent" as she handed down her sentence.

"It's every woman's worst nightmare," Judge Dick said.

"They were bad rapes. They were particularly bad because they were rapes of women in their own homes. Strangers to you. Strangers to each other."

Burr's defence barrister Wayne Tolton told the court his client was the son of a man who had raped his mother.

He'd grown up in a broken home and after being molested by a Christian Brother at school and enduring constant racial abuse had slipped into a life of drug and alcohol abuse.

"He always felt on the outside and never felt part of the group," Mr Tolton said.

Under Queensland law Burr must serve 80 per cent of his sentence, meaning he'll be eligible to apply for parole in January 2033.