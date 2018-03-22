Qld LNP wants school fraud report released

Queensland's opposition says an explanation from newly elected Labor MP Corrine McMillan about a fraud investigation into a Brisbane school while she was principal raises more questions than answers.

The Liberal National Party is seeking a 92-page report from the Education Department into fraud at Cavendish Road State High School, but its Right to Information request has been refused on the grounds it was not in the public interest to release it.

In response to the questioning, Ms McMillan attempted to clear her name in state parliament.

The Mansfield MP said last year's review was routine and looked into travel expenses incurred while she was overseas on academic scholarships, and the expenses were within departmental guidelines.

She said when the department pointed out minor costs she'd incurred that were against guidelines, including flowers for an elderly neighbour of the school, she paid for them out of her own pocket.

"These unfounded smears reflect more on those who make them than they do on me," Ms McMillan told parliament.

But LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said Ms McMillan was referring to a standard review conducted, not the specific fraud investigation by the ethical standards unit of the education department.

"(Ms McMillan) came into the house today and started talking about the Queensland Audit Office," Ms Frecklington told reporters

"Quite frankly her explanation raises more questions than answers."

Earlier in state parliament Education Minister Grace Grace strongly refused opposition requests to release the report.

"We're not going to play your grubby little politics, we're going to let the process be done in a professional manner," she said.

Ms Grace also defended Ms McMillan, suggesting the opposition was attacking her because she had taken the seat of Mansfield from LNP stalwart Ian Walker in the 2017 election.