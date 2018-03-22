No other union-backed CVs sent to Bailey

No other CVs for candidates backed by the Electrical Trades Union were sent to Mark Bailey's private email account, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Mr Bailey is under fire after it came to light Mark Algie was appointed to the Energy Queensland board after his CV was in 2016 forwarded to him by Electrical Trades Union secretary Peter Simpson when he was the energy minister.

Mr Bailey's use of his private email account - mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk - for official business led to a corruption investigation and the ongoing appointment scandal.

The premier on Tuesday gave an assurance to journalists that she would be "happy" to ask Mr Bailey whether any more union-backed candidates were passed on by him.

The opposition pressed the premier on the matter in parliament on Thursday, asking what Mr Bailey's answer was.

"The Minister has advised my office there were no other CVs for board positions sent by the ETU to the minister's private email account," Ms Palaszczuk told parliament.

Mr Bailey has refused to publicly release around 600 emails from the account, saying they are subject to Right to Information requests.

New ministerial guidelines came into force on Tuesday sparked by Mr Bailey's dramas, prohibiting ministers from using private emails as well as private messaging services such as WhatsApp or Snapchat.