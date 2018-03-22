Man kidnapped and tortured in Brisbane

A kidnapped Queensland man has been tortured at a Brisbane unit and forced to call family to ask for a ransom.

Police say two men trapped the 40-year-old at a Mount Gravatt unit complex for several hours until the relative he contacted called police, who rescued the man and arrested the pair on Wednesday afternoon.

Police also found firearms, ammunition and drugs at the unit.

A 36-year-old and a 21-year-old will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They have been charged with one count each of kidnapping for ransom, two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and torture and other offences.