News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Man kidnapped and tortured in Brisbane

AAP /

A kidnapped Queensland man has been tortured at a Brisbane unit and forced to call family to ask for a ransom.

Police say two men trapped the 40-year-old at a Mount Gravatt unit complex for several hours until the relative he contacted called police, who rescued the man and arrested the pair on Wednesday afternoon.

Police also found firearms, ammunition and drugs at the unit.

A 36-year-old and a 21-year-old will appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They have been charged with one count each of kidnapping for ransom, two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and torture and other offences.

Back To Top