News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fiery stand-off in affluent suburb over who has right of way - but who is correct?
WATCH: Bitter stand-off on narrow street - but who has right of way?

Cairns Girl, 17, charged with murder

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

A 17-year-old Cairns girl has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a man to death.

0323_sun_news
13:58

News Headlines: Friday 23 March
0703_1800_qld_flashback
2:23

7 News Flashback: Covering news on the Gold Coast
0323_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:00

News Break - March 23
Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
0:33

Snowball Fight Breaks Out at National Mall
Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0:30

Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0322_sun_news
12:58

News Headlines: Thursday 22 March
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
 

It's alleged the girl fatally stabbed a 22-year-old man in the neck during an argument at a home in Edmonton, just south of Cairns, around 9pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the home and tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.

It's alleged the girl fled the home following the incident but was later arrested at a property in nearby White Rock.

She is expected to face the Cairns Children's Court.

Back To Top