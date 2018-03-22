US tourists victims in Qld chopper crash

A holiday in Australia has turned to tragedy for four Americans after a fatal helicopter crash near Queensland's Whitsundays Islands.

A 65-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, both from Hawaii, died when the Eurocopter 120 went down close to a Barrier Reef pontoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Two others who were travelling with them - a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from Colorado - escaped with minor injuries.

It's believed the surviving passengers knew those who died.

Police District Inspector Ian Haughton said the 35-year-old pilot pulled the woman from the helicopter, while those on the scene performed CPR on both victims under instruction by phone from emergency services officers.

The attempts to revive the pair continued for some time but they died at the scene, and it's believed bystanders had risked their own safety to try and save them.

"This is a traumatic experience for any involved in the situation," Insp Haughton told reporters on Thursday.

"It was a normal flight... on this occasion, something went wrong and the consequences are tragic.

"You couldn't begin to imagine the impact on those people."

The pilot and the other two passengers were taken to the mainland for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The US Embassy is aware of the deaths of two citizens and is giving assistance.

Whitsunday Air Services has suspended all operations as it works with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.

"We are extremely saddened by this incident and our deepest condolences are with the families of all of the passengers," the company said in a statement.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed a crash investigation was underway.

"There, investigators will interview witnesses, examine any available recorded data, review operational records and technical documentation amongst other activities," an ATSB statement said.

Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said travellers need not worry about safety in the tourism sector following the fatal helicopter crash and a seaplane crash on the Hawkesbury River near Sydney which killed six people on December 31.

He said CASA would be "looking to learn any safety lessons and improvements as a result of these tragedies".

The Queensland premier said she felt for those affected by the tragedy.

"Visitors come to our state for its beauty and its safety. Their families should know how deeply we feel their loss," Annastacia Palaszczuk told state parliament.

The pontoon, 65km northeast of the Whitsundays, has underwater viewing chambers and tourist operators say the Hardy Reef offers an excellent combination of reef, coral and fish life for tourists.

The well-known Heart Reef is also nearby.

Meanwhile, a man is in a critical condition in a Brisbane hospital after his helicopter crashed while working with cattle in outback Queensland on Wednesday afternoon.