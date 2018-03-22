Alleged Qld fake doctor case to resume

A jury will resume deliberations on Thursday in regards to the case of a Russian refugee who allegedly posed as a psychologist in Queensland hospitals.

The jury retired to consider its verdict for Vincent Victor Berg on Wednesday following a two-week trial at the Southport District Court.

Berg has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including three counts of fraud.

The jury were dismissed at 3.30pm on Wednesday and are expected to resume their deliberations from 9.30am on Thursday.

Berg allegedly used faked qualifications from Russia to convince administrators at Gold Coast Health in 1999 that he could act as an observer.

He then worked at four north Queensland hospitals.

Charges of assault and grievous bodily harm against Berg were dropped during the trial.