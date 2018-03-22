Storm Financial pair face $70k in fines

Storm Financial's collapse cost thousands of vulnerable clients their life savings and properties, but the couple behind the "inappropriate" investment scheme appear set to be fined $70,000 each.

Storm Financial's Emmanuel (L) and Julie Cassimatis will be sentenced over the company's failure.

Emmanuel and Julie Cassimatis' Townsville-based company folded in 2009, with debts of $88 million, a year before the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) began civil proceedings against them.

In 2016 they were found to have contravened their legal duty to do their job with "care and diligence" after giving inappropriate financial advice.

While the model used by Storm was not inappropriate for all investors, the Federal Court found it was flawed for retired or near-retired people with few assets and a limited income.

In 2008 Storm's annual revenue was $77 million and it had $120 million in assets.

Thousands of vulnerable investors lost everything when Storm's aggressive investment scheme backfired a year later, during the global financial crisis.

Essentially, they advised clients to borrow money against their homes to fund investments in the ASX300, which is made up of Australia's 300 largest companies.

In handing down draft orders for penalties on Thursday, Justice John Dowsett indicated the couple should be fined $70,000 each and banned from managing corporations for seven years.

But the court heard this is subject to ASIC and the couple agreeing to the proposal.

"Some of the relevant investors lost their family homes, or incurred lengthy postponements of their planned retirements," Justice Dowsett said.

"By failing to give reasonable consideration to the circumstances of the relevant investors, Storm provided inappropriate advice which exposed the relevant investors to these devastating consequences."

During Federal Court hearings in 2016 it was determined the pair had breached the civil, not criminal, duties of directors stemming from the Corporations Act.

Simple precautions could have helped Storm avoid giving inappropriate advice to vulnerable investors, the court found.

Lawyers for ASIC and Mr and Mrs Cassimatis have a week to respond to Justice Dowsett's draft orders.