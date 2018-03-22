Disgraced Qld trainer wins property fight

Disgraced greyhound trainer Tom Noble has won a court battle to keep the Queensland property he used for live-baiting.

Disgraced greyhound trainer Tom Noble is fighting in court to keep his Queensland property.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow on Thursday dismissed an application by the Crown to seize the 16-hectare Churchable property, north of Gatton, because it was used for illegal activity.

Justice Crow said in his judgment it would have been "wholly disproportionate" to confiscate the $600,000 home when he only made a total of between $635 and $1270 from live-bait training.

"Mr and Mrs Noble are already in need of medical assistance and further treatment may be required," he wrote.

"The Churchable property is therefore extremely important to Mr and Mrs Noble, not only as their sole source of current income but importantly as a means of funding any necessary medical treatment."

Noble is suffering from lymphoma, asbestosis and gastric ulcers, while his wife has a progressive lung disease and chronic depression.

The former trainer said outside court he was relieved with the decision.

"If they had taken it off us we would've had nothing," he said.

He said he had been punished enough.

The 71-year-old received a wholly suspended three-year jail term in 2016 for 15 counts of serious animal cruelty, after he admitted using live piglets, rabbits and possums to develop a "bloodlust" in race dogs.

Justice Crow ordered the Crown pay the disgraced greyhound trainer's legal costs following its failed application.