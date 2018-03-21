Stoker approved for Qld's LNP senate seat

George Brandis' senate replacement has been approved by Queensland parliament - a day after sustaining a social media tirade from the state's deputy premier for being a pro-lifer.

Queensland state parliament has to approve replacement candidates for casual vacancies in the federal senate, and did so on Wednesday after lawyer Amanda Stoker was selected earlier this month.

Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk officially nominated the 35-year-old barrister, while Liberal National Party Leader Deb Frecklington welcomed "another LNP woman" to politics.

Ms Stoker was one of 12 candidates put forward by the LNP, with reports there was internal debate over whether a woman should be chosen to replace retired former attorney-general Mr Brandis.

The LNP maintains it eventually chose Ms Stoker on her own merits, not because of her gender.

The appointment motion passed without any contribution to the debate from Deputy Premier Jackie Trad who took to Twitter the day before to criticise Ms Stoker for attending a pro-life rally through Brisbane on Sunday.

In addition to attending, Ms Stoker addressed the crowd, speaking about her conviction to stand up for the rights of unborn children.

"Children and babies may not be able to vote but we must ensure that they are heard and protected by all those who govern," she said.

Ms Trad tweeted: "Handpicked by Deb Frecklington, Ms Stoker hasn't even been sworn in & she's taken to the streets to preach hate about women & their right to choose".

Mr Brandis has been appointed as Australia's high commissioner to the UK.