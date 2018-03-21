Third person charged in nurse abduction

A third person has been charged over the robbery and abduction of a nurse from a Gold Coast hospital car park last year.

Joe Brooker, 25, was bundled into the boot of his car by a group of men during a meal break outside Pindara Private Hospital on December 1.

The armed men drove Mr Brooker to an ATM where they withdrew cash using his card.

They then let Mr Brooker's car roll down a hill in Ashmore and into a fence with the nurse still in the boot.

He was found by neighbours and taken to hospital.

An 18-year-old man will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on May 1 charged with one count each of torture and deprivation of liberty and other offences.

A 16-year-old boy was charged over the incident in February and another 18-year-old last December.