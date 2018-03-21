Family hopes Qld inquest delivers answers

The family of a man who died after being discovered on the side of a Gold Coast highway believe an inquest is sorting truth from lies over what happened.

The father of Samuel Brown is hoping the truth about their son's death emerges (file).

Samuel Brown, 20, was found on the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Beach in the early hours of November 25, 2012 with severe head injuries.

Mr Brown later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

A coronial inquest at the Southport Courthouse is attempting to determine the circumstances behind Mr Brown's death.

After three days of evidence, the inquest was adjourned on Wednesday until May 21.

Mr Brown's father Tim says the family is hopeful the process will give them some clarity over just how he ended up sustaining the injuries which killed him.

"It's good to see the truth is finally coming out," he said outside court.

"There's been a few lies told over the last six years ... we just want to get to the end of it."

The inquest has 10 more witnesses to call including specialist doctors.

Mr Brown labelled the past six years "horrendous" before asking for anyone who may have information from the night his son was fatally injured to come forward.

"You might think it's trivial, just come forward, that'd be great," he said.

"Someone knows something, and they're not telling us."