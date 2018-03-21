Court hears of Qld murder accused's fling

A woman charged with murdering a Brisbane brother and sister had a fling with the boyfriend of her alleged female victim on the night of the killings, a court has heard.

Jason Minors had a fling with the woman accused of murdering his girlfriend, a court has heard.

April and Ian Bailey were found dead inside their Deception Bay home on May 28, 2004, north of Brisbane, which had been set alight.

Danielle Lee Fels has been charged with their murders and arson and is facing a committal hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court.

While being cross-examined by Fels' defence barrister Catherine Morgan, April's former boyfriend Jason Minors was asked about meeting the accused murderer.

He said they had spent the night together after using speed at a friend's parents' home.

"Danielle was just another person involved in the drug circle that you, prior to that night, didn't know," Ms Morgan asked.

"Yep, that's correct," Mr Minors said.

The pair spent a few more days together but Mr Minors said they didn't have a lasting relationship and he hadn't seen her since mid-2004.

"You were upset, Danielle was with you, she's an attractive young woman, at that stage and really you were just looking for some comfort," Ms Morgan said.

"Yes," Mr Minors replied.

Before the Baileys were killed, they had shared their house with Mr Minors and all three were moderate to heavy amphetamine users, the court heard.

None were working but April and Mr Minors had made pornographic movies and were trying to set up a phone sex line.

April had also unsuccessfully sought work at a peep show in Fortitude Valley, the court heard.

During a bail application in 2016, the Supreme Court heard Fels confessed to playing a part in the killings to a friend, although it has not been revealed what she is alleged to have said.

Fels has been a suspect in the case for more than 10 years but was not charged until 2016 after fresh evidence came to light.

When she was arrested, Detective Inspector Damien Hansen confirmed the Baileys, who were allegedly killed in front of April's four-year-old daughter Violet, were targeted because of the actions of another woman called April from the same area.

That April, he said, was holding a large amount of drugs.

During the committal hearing 14 witnesses are expected to be cross-examined.