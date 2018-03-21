Minister praises racing boss after spray

Queensland's racing minister has praised Racing Queensland's outgoing CEO just hours after he delivered a spray in parliament over the lengthy delays in upgrading one of Brisbane's major tracks.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says Eagle Farm racecourse has been out of action for too long.

Dr Eliot Forbes resigned on Wednesday, shortly after Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe unloaded on the body in Parliament over the lengthy closure of Eagle Farm racecourse.

"There have been too many excuses from Racing Queensland and others, too little clarity about what exactly are the impediments to finishing the job," Mr Hinchliffe told parliament.

"And quite frankly too little clarity on what it will take to ensure that the track at Eagle Farm is once again ready for racing."

He called on RQ to fix the track as soon as possible.

But following Dr Forbes' departure, Mr Hinchliffe issued a statement praising the racing boss.

"His is a positive legacy for Queensland's racing industry, and I wish him well for the future," Mr Hincliffe said in a statement.

General manager of racing Simon Stout will be the interim chief executive while Dr Forbes will remain in an advisory role.

The Eagle Farm track closed in 2014 for a nine-month upgrade and re-opened in 2016 but was closed again during the winter carnival last May

It has been closed for all but one year of the last four.

Mr Hinchliffe said he had instructed RQ to give him weekly briefings about the status of the upgrades, as well as providing similar briefings to industry stakeholders.

He said in the meantime he was disappointed but supported RQ's decision to hold the upcoming Winter Carnival at nearby Doomben racecourse.

A national recruitment process is underway to fill Dr Forbes' position.