Qld tax plan 'will drive up house costs'

The Queensland Government's "Robin Hood" tax hikes will drive up costs for new home buyers by about $1000, an industry group says.

Annual rental costs for some businesses will also be up $1500 under the new property tax regime Labor announced before the last election, the Property Council of Queensland says.

The council is calling on the government to abandon the new taxes, due to take effect on July 1, and instead review and modernise the state's property tax framework.

"With Queensland preparing to leverage the Commonwealth Games to attract new investment opportunities, these tax increases couldn't come at a worse time," Property Council Queensland Executive Director Chris Mountford said.

Four new taxes were announced by then Treasurer Curtis Pitt just days before the November 25 election which are expected to raise $227 million for the state's coffers.

Property's worth more than $10 million will be subjected to a 2.5 per cent land tax.

The government has also committed to increasing the stamp duty surcharge on foreign buyers of residential property from three per cent to seven per cent.

A government spokesman said the revenue-raising measures had been taken to the election and affected less than one per cent of Queenslanders.

"Our revenue-raising measures are aimed at ensuring those who can afford to, and those who benefit from Queensland, contribute to our on-going growth," he said.