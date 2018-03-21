Council to mine FB data of Games' visitors

The Gold Coast City Council plans to mine the Facebook data of Commonwealth Games visitors, but says use of the information will be limited.

The council is offering free, high-speed Wi-Fi to Games visitors, but users will be required to log on through their Facebook accounts.

The council plans to exploit that data to help with future tourism marketing campaigns.

"We will be able to monitor the people, where they come from, that is, the percentage of tourists coming from China, Japan, Southeast Asia and locals," Mayor Tom Tate has told ABC radio.

The council says personal data won't be shared with other agencies, but reports based on the data will be given to the tourism sector.

Games visitors who don't like the idea can still access free Wi-Fi without using their Facebook accounts.

But users who log on with only a username and email address will get slower access, and lower data limits.