Accused fake doctor trial nears end in Qld

A Russian refugee accused of posing as a psychologist in Queensland could soon learn his fate in a Gold Coast court.

A jury is expected to retire on Wednesday following a two-week trial at the Southport District Court for Vincent Victor Berg.

Judge Katherine McGinness began her summary of the trial on Tuesday with Berg facing seven charges including three counts of fraud.

Berg has pleaded not guilty to the offences.

It's alleged Berg used faked qualifications from Russia to convince administrators at Gold Coast Health in 1999 he could act as an observer.

He then worked at four north Queensland hospitals.

Charges of assault and grievous bodily harm were dropped during the trial.