Leeann Lapham's killer to be sentenced

The man who killed north Queensland mother Leeann Lapham before dumping her body in dense bushland eight years ago is set to be sentenced over her death.

Graeme Evans is to be sentneced after pleaading guilty to the manslaughter of Leeann Lapham.

Ms Lapham, 30, was last seen at a motel near near Innisfail in north Queensland with her three-week-old son in April 2010.

The baby was later found safe but Ms Lapham was never seen again.

Her fate remained a mystery until last month when her former partner Graeme Colin Evans, who had been charged with her murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Evans agreed to lead investigators to her where he dumped her body in return for having his charge downgraded.

About 50 police and SES volunteers took just three-and-a-half hours to find human remains believed to belong to Ms Lapham, in a remote area at Cowley Beach, just south of Innisfail.

Details of Ms Lapham's death are expected to be revealed when Evans is sentenced on Wednesday at the Townsville Supreme Court.