A Queensland woman has been caught driving six times over the legal alcohol limit on her way to the shops in the middle of the day.

The 39-year-old was pulled over by police near a shopping centre in Redbank Plains, west of Brisbane, after 11am on Monday and was taken to Goodna Police Station for further tests.

Police she returned a reading of 0.308 per cent and will appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 19.