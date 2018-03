Crocodile skulls were among the items seized by police during raids that cracked a far north Queensland drug syndicate trafficking cocaine, cannabis and MDMA worth more than $100,000.

Numerous homes were raided in the Port Douglas area last Friday along with a boat, gym and a yoghurt shop with police seizing the skulls, drugs, $32,500 in cash and other items.

There has been 15 people charged with 84 offences including trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.