Qld Health nepotism charges in court

A former Queensland Health bureaucrat charged in relation to a nepotism scandal has had his matter mentioned in court.

Metro North's former director of corporate services Scott Andrew McMullen, 47, is facing three charges including receipt or solicitation of a secret commission and two counts relating to the alleged fraudulent creation of records.

The charges relate to allegations he was involved in a dodgy contract to hire Katy Stamp, the daughter of the health service's former chief executive Malcolm Stamp, to provide graphic design services.

Malcolm Stamp, who now lives in the UK, was employed at the Metro North Hospital and Health Service from mid-2013 to late 2014 when his contract was terminated over nepotism claims.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest following a lengthy investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

No misconduct allegations have been made against his daughter.

McMullen, who was employed as the Northern Adelaide Local Health Network chief operating officer when he was arrested, did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday when his charges were briefly mentioned and adjourned to April 23.

He remains on bail.

A third person, Brisbane businessman Daniel Williams, 41, has also been charged as part of the same investigation.