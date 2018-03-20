Hytch waits for ruling on Antonio inquest

A north Queensland man seeking to overturn coronial findings identifying him as the person likely to have killed missing teenager Rachel Antonio will have to wait to find out the court's decision.

A Queensland man will have to wait to see if a coronial inquest's findings can be overturned.

The 16-year-old disappeared in April 25, 1998 after her mother dropped her off at a Bowen cinema.

Robert Hytch was named as the probable killer in findings of a coronial inquest, published in July 2016.

That came after several trials and appeals with the former surf lifesaver being sentenced to nine years jail following a manslaughter conviction in 1999.

Hytch's conviction was overturned and in June 2001 he was acquitted following a retrial at Townsville Supreme Court.

Fifteen years later Coroner David O'Connell found Rachel was in a sexual relationship with Hytch, despite his denials, and she died following a physical altercation with him.

Hytch is now asking for a judicial review of the inquest findings at Brisbane Supreme Court, where his lawyer Glen Rice offered two arguments.

First, the coroner should have been operating under the 1958 act, not the 2003 iteration.

Further, the evidence available couldn't satisfy the standards of proof the coroner needed to make findings, he said.

"The problem, in the end, was that the coroner purported to reach a state of high probability about the matters being put to him, but what he was really only doing was engaging in conjecture," he said.

Justice Peter Applegarth expects to publish his judgment in the coming months.