Thornburn to plead guilty to Tiah murder

Rick Thorburn is facing a life-long sentence for the murder of his foster daughter, Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

Thorburn's lawyer, Adam Guest, on Monday indicated the 57-year-old Logan father of two would plead guilty to murdering the 12-year-old Tiahleigh in October 2015.

Mr Guest, who last month sought a judge-only trial, told the Brisbane Supreme Court the matter would not go to trial as planned.

Thorburn will instead enter a plea on May 25 to murdering the Marsden State High School student and disposing of her body.

Tiahleigh's body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River, six days after she went missing while in the care of Thorburn and his family on October 30, 2015.

Thorburn, who was not in court on Monday, will also plead guilty to a charge of perjury relating to lies he told about the young girl's disappearance, Mr Guest said.