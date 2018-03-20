Qld cops facing court on RBT intervention

Two Sunshine Coast detectives are set to front court in Brisbane for allegedly preventing uniformed officers from breath testing a driver.

The plain clothes officers - a 48-year-old female and 41-year-old male - were arrested last Thursday and charged with misconduct in public office over the July 2016 incident.

It's alleged the two detectives intervened in a road-side breath test team at Mooloolaba, which resulted in the driver of an intercepted vehicle avoiding the test.

Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission says the officers were charged following a CCC investigation

They are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.