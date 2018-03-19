Tiger cubs visit kids in Brisbane hospital

Cuteness might run a close second to laughter when it comes to the best medicine for kids at a Brisbane hospital.

Several patients at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital had two special furry visitors on Monday when Dreamworld's new tiger cubs dropped by.

Melati and Mya, now three months old, were on hand to deliver doses of cuddles and pats in their first public appearance outside the Gold Coast theme park.

As well as getting up close and personal to the two cubs, patients were also able to learn about wild tigers from the pair's handlers.

Children's Health Queensland chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said the visit was a hit for kids, their families and staff.

"We know through our pet therapy program at the hospital that animals can be a powerful distraction for children and young people," Ms Dougan said.

"It's not often you see a distraction greater than a pair of adorable tiger cubs."