News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Nothing left': Newlyweds, guests flee in terror as bushfire engulfs farm wedding
'It was chaos': Wedding guests flee in terror as bushfire engulfs farm

Jury retires in Qld drug-deal murder trial

AAP /

The jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court trial of a man accused of murdering a teenage drug dealer in the aftermath of a botched meeting has retired.

Ryan John Howes had gone to buy 14 grams of cannabis for $160 from Michael Brack at shops on the Gold Coast in November 2015, but ended up stabbing the 16-year-old in the neck.

He's been on trial for a week claiming self-defence for the fatal stabbing.

According to the defence, Howes heard two clicks of what he believed to be a gun during an altercation with the victim.

Crown prosecutor Glen Cash told the jury they had to decide if Howe was acting in self-defence or if he intended to cause grievous bodily harm or death to the teenager.

Back To Top
feedback