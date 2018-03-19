Jury retires in Qld drug-deal murder trial

The jury in the Brisbane Supreme Court trial of a man accused of murdering a teenage drug dealer in the aftermath of a botched meeting has retired.

Ryan John Howes had gone to buy 14 grams of cannabis for $160 from Michael Brack at shops on the Gold Coast in November 2015, but ended up stabbing the 16-year-old in the neck.

He's been on trial for a week claiming self-defence for the fatal stabbing.

According to the defence, Howes heard two clicks of what he believed to be a gun during an altercation with the victim.

Crown prosecutor Glen Cash told the jury they had to decide if Howe was acting in self-defence or if he intended to cause grievous bodily harm or death to the teenager.