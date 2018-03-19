Qld LNP want Bailey sacked over standards

Queensland's Liberal National Party opposition is calling for the premier to sack embattled minister Mark Bailey ahead of the release of new ministerial guidelines on Monday.

The guideline review was sparked by Mr Bailey's use of a private email for official government business, which led to a corruption investigation and an ongoing scandal surrounding a union-backed candidate for the board of a government company.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's refusal to axe Mr Bailey renders the guidelines irrelevant before they are introduced.

"The premier didn't enforce the old guidelines for Bailey, so how can Queenslanders trust that she'll enforce these new ones?" Ms Frecklington said in Brisbane.

"We've got a minister who has lied, and the premier needs to sack him."

Mr Bailey has come under fresh scrutiny in the last few weeks after new issues emerged from his use of private email - mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk - for official purposes 18 months ago.

It was revealed ETU state secretary Peter Simpson sent the CV of Mark Algie to the former energy minister in 2016, who forwarded it to his office.

Two weeks later, Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Bailey issued a joint statement announcing Mr Algie as one of six board appointments to the newly-formed Energy Queensland.

Mr Bailey is now refusing to release hundreds more emails from the account, with journalists directed to submit Right to Information requests instead.

In the face of the renewed scandal, the transport and main roads minister has maintained a low profile in recent weeks despite being responsible for the transport plan for next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.