Man 'likely responsible' for death of missing teen argues to overturn inquest findings

A man found likely responsible for the death of missing teenager Rachel Antonio wants the Supreme Court to overturn the findings of an inquest.

Following a 2016 probe into the 16-year-old's disappearance in April 25, 1998, Coroner David O'Connell concluded Robert Hytch probably killed the Bowen teenager.

In opening Hytch's application for a judicial review, barrister Glen Rice QC said they would be arguing the inquest was conducted under the wrong act.

The inquest was held under the 2003 Coroners Act but Mr Rice has told Justice Peter Applegarth it should have been conducted under the previous iteration of the act, which was from 1958.

"There was jurisdictional error from the outset," he said.

Further, Mr Rice argued, the coroner's findings were not reasonable, based upon the evidence heard during the inquest.

Rachel vanished after her mother dropped her off at a Bowen cinema on Anzac Day, 1998.

An inquest into her disappearance was held after former surf lifesaver Robert Hytch was acquitted of her manslaughter at a retrial in 2001.

The coroner found Ms Antonio was in a clandestine sexual relationship with Mr Hytch, despite his repeated denials.

The teenager died after a physical altercation with Mr Hytch on the night she went missing, with a "fake pregnancy" possibly causing him to become enraged, Mr O'Connell found.

However, the coroner was unable to conclude the exact cause of Ms Antonio's death or where her body was.

"Ultimately I cannot determine what Mr Hytch did with Rachel's body unless her remains are located," Mr O'Connell said.

Last July forensic police searched a tip at Bowen looking for the teenager's remains.

Police have offered a $250,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of Ms Antonio's remains and investigations are ongoing.

The hearing continues before Justice Applegarth.