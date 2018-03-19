Man paid $20k to kill husband: court hears

A man was given $20,000 to kill the ex-husband of Gold Coast woman Theresa Dalton but never planned to go through with the hit, a court has heard.

Matthew Neels told the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday that Dalton's new boyfriend, Anthony Werner, gave him the money to kill Malcolm Stewart in early 2010.

Dalton is facing a committal hearing over allegations she helped organise the murder.

Mr Neels claimed Mr Werner told him Mr Stewart had "ripped off a lot of people" and gave him cash for a gun and $20,000 to carry out the job.

He said he was shown a vacant block out the back of Mr Stewart's home, which he was told would be a good spot to shoot his target.

However, Mr Neels, who admitted to making five false statements to the police about the matter, said he never intended to carry out the hit.

"At no time was I ever going to kill Malcolm Stewart. I was just going to rip off Anthony Werner," Mr Neels told the court.

He said he spent the cash on fishing trips.

Mr Neels told the court he called Mr Stewart about a year later and told him about the hit.

"I said him (Mr Werner) and your missus have paid me twenty grand to top you," he said.

Dalton's lawyer, Greg McGuire, suggested Mr Werner never mentioned his client during any of the negotiations about killing Mr Stewart.

Mr Neels agreed but said he knew a woman was involved.

"There was no mention of a lady but I can put two and two together," he said.

"I know Tony always follows his dick, so I knew it had something to do with a chick."

Another man, Robert Lowrey, also told the court he was offered cash to kill Mr Stewart but said he had limited recall about it because he was so heavily addicted to drugs at the time.

He told police he had never met Theresa Dalton, but said in court on Monday he thought he did once to buy drugs.

"It was a long time ago but I remember meeting her at a servo once and getting a bit of speed off her," he said.

The hearing continues.