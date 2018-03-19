Teen sexually assaulted near popular beach in broad daylight

Queensland police have released a sketch of a man after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the Sunshine Coast.
The teen was walking on a path from Alexandra Headland beach just after 11am on Wednesday when he inappropriately grabbed her.
She pushed him away before leaving the scene, while the man was seen getting into a silver sedan.
He is described as being Caucasian, aged in his late 20s to mid-30s, about 187cm tall, with a large build and dirty blonde hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.