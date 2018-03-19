Teen sexually assaulted near popular beach in broad daylight

Queensland police have released a sketch of a man after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the Sunshine Coast.

The teen was walking on a path from Alexandra Headland beach just after 11am on Wednesday when he inappropriately grabbed her.

She pushed him away before leaving the scene, while the man was seen getting into a silver sedan.

He is described as being Caucasian, aged in his late 20s to mid-30s, about 187cm tall, with a large build and dirty blonde hair.

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries of a sexual assault at Alexandra Beach last week. https://t.co/Q5G6yKVE7f pic.twitter.com/G7XfmgJ5fb — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 18, 2018

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.