Teen sexually assaulted near popular beach in broad daylight

Shae McDonald
AAP /

Queensland police have released a sketch of a man after a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the Sunshine Coast.

The teen was walking on a path from Alexandra Headland beach just after 11am on Wednesday when he inappropriately grabbed her.

Authorities believe this man may be able to assist with their inquiries into a sexual assault on the Sunshine Coast. Source: Queensland Police Service

She pushed him away before leaving the scene, while the man was seen getting into a silver sedan.

He is described as being Caucasian, aged in his late 20s to mid-30s, about 187cm tall, with a large build and dirty blonde hair.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

