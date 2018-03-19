Tiahleigh's murder accused to plead guilty

Rick Thorburn has indicated he'll plead guilty to murdering Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

Rick Thorburn will plead guilty to murdering schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer, his lawyer says (file).

His lawyer, Adam Guest, told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday that the matter would not go to trial as planned.

Thorburn will instead enter a plea on May 25 to murdering his 12-year-old foster daughter and disposing of her body.

Tiahleigh's body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River six days after she went missing while in the care of Thorburn and his family in October 2015.

Thorburn, who was not in court on Monday, will also plead guilty to a charge of perjury relating to lies he told about the young girl's disappearance, Mr Guest said.

A pre-trial hearing later this week where Thorburn was expected to seek a judge-only trial because of publicity around the high-profile case has been cancelled.

Thorburn remains in custody and is facing a life sentence for the murder.