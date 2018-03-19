News

What we know about the Tathra firestorm

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

What we know about the Tathra firestorm:

* Up to 70 homes and business destroyed; figure expected to rise.

* Firefighters saved 150 homes.

* Four people treated for smoke inhalation.

* One woman was taken to hospital with minor burns and singed hair.

* No-one missing at this stage.

* It's not yet safe for residents to return home.

* Hundreds people are holed up in an evacuation centre in nearby Bega.

* Power has been restored to parts of the town.

*Town has just five per cent of its usual mobile coverage after phone towers collapsed.

* Fire still burning between Tarraganda and Tathra.

* Crews still putting out spotfires in Tathra.

* Fire has burned through more than 1000 hectares so far; cause so far unknown.

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will visit the area on Monday.

