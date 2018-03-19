Woman lures man to Brisbane hotel robbery

A man has been attacked with a knife after being lured into a Brisbane hotel room by a woman he'd just met.

The woman and man were at the Eight Mile Plains hotel at about 4pm on Sunday when another man burst into the room brandishing a knife and demanding money.

The two men fought and the victim's hand, mouth and chest were slashed before he managed to escape and call the police.

The offender's leg was also slashed and he remains in hospital under police guard, with charges expected to be laid.

Police believe the man was set up by the pair and have charged a 25-year-old woman with extortion, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

She will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.