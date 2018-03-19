Man stabbed, tortured at Qld home

A young man with stab wounds to both legs has escaped from a Brisbane home where police say he was held against his will and tortured.

The 22-year-old victim was able to run from the Spring Hill property on Sunday afternoon and was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old man man has been charged with torture, wounding and deprivation of liberty and is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police say the two men knew each other.

The victim is recovering in the Royal Women's and Brisbane Hospital.