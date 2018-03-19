GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES VILLAGE BY THE NUMBERS:

* 29 hectares including 7 hectares of open parkland known as the "Backyard" form the site

* 18 new buildings with 1252 dwellings

* 6600 athletes and officials from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories will stay in the village

* 3400 pillow cases and sheets changed daily

* 7000 towels changed daily

* 17,000 toilet rolls to be used over Games period

* 20,000 meals served daily

* 42 buses to arrive and depart every hour, transporting an average of 1000 people an hour

* 300 presentations expected with 50 lost or broken mouthguards to be replaced at the Village's dental service

* 270 patients - the number the village medical facility expects to treat each day.

Source: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation