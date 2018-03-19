Christensen wants abortion money diverted

Outspoken Nationals MP George Christensen will this week urge his federal government colleagues to direct funding away from pro-abortion services.

Nationals MP George Christensen expressed shame at his party supporting abortion services.

The Queensland politician told a pro-life rally in Brisbane on Sunday he would ask Treasurer Scott Morrison to funnel future money for an international planned parenthood agency to counselling and other services for young mums.

Mr Christensen said he felt ashamed when he learned his own government had given $9.5 million to the organisation, which he claimed profited from terminations.

"I've got to say that was a disgraceful act. It was a very low point I think for our nation," he said.

The rogue MP also mobilised the crowd to take action against the state Labor government, which will re-introduce legislation to decriminalise abortion once it receives recommendations from the Law Reform Commission.

"I think we're about to get a tsunami of bad laws here," he said.

"We might even be seeing something that makes Victoria and the draconian regime they've got there look like a walk in the park."