Bolt heading over for Commonwealth Games

Superstar athlete Usain Bolt is heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The retired Olympic legend will be a spectator at Carrara Stadium for the men's 100m final on April 9, compatriot Yohan Blake has confirmed.

Blake was a surprise guest at a media sleepover at the Games Village on Sunday night when he revealed Bolt was heading to Australia.

"My friend Usain Bolt is coming as well; he's coming to watch the 100m final," Blake told reporters.

"At the track in Jamaica before I left he said, 'When I come to Australia, if you don't win there is going to be problems'."

Blake's revelation is a bit of an embarrassment for Games organisers who were trying to keep the eight-time Olympic gold medallist's appearance under wraps.

Bolt's presence at the Games will be a huge boost for the event's profile internationally despite the presence of royalty including Prince Charles.

Blake flew into Brisbane on Sunday morning and made an immediate trip to the Village to view the facilities.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, who trained alongside Bolt in Jamaica, said his objective on the Gold Coast was to add a Commonwealth Games medal to his career tally.

"I don't have a Commonwealth medal," he said.

"It's very important for me to have one in in my trophy case."