Man dies trying to help bogged driver after towing strap snapped

A man has died in a freak accident while trying to help a bogged driver in north Queensland.

The man, 51, from Strathdickie, was using a towing strap to pull a vehicle out of a mud bank at a boat ramp on the Gregory River, north of Proserpine, on Saturday when it snapped.

The strap flicked back, smashed through his rear window before hitting him in the head.

Paramedics tried to revive the man at the scene, around 150km north of Mackay, but he was unable to be saved.