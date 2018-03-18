Man dies trying to help bogged driver after towing strap snapped

A man has died in a freak accident while trying to help a bogged driver in north Queensland.
The man, 51, from Strathdickie, was using a towing strap to pull a vehicle out of a mud bank at a boat ramp on the Gregory River, north of Proserpine, on Saturday when it snapped.
The strap flicked back, smashed through his rear window before hitting him in the head.
- Three young children pricked by used needles while playing
- Ed Sheeran fan told to buy concert ticket for four-month-old breastfeeding son
- Bushfires threatening lives and homes in Victoria
Paramedics tried to revive the man at the scene, around 150km north of Mackay, but he was unable to be saved.