News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum defends out-of-control party with 100 people that drew riot police
Mum defends massive house party, says riot police was 'overkill'
Astronaut's DNA no longer identical to his twin brother after spending year in space
Astronaut's DNA no longer identical to his twin brother after spending year in space

Man dies trying to help bogged driver after towing strap snapped

AAP /

A man has died in a freak accident while trying to help a bogged driver in north Queensland.

0318_sun_news
8:19

News Headlines: Sunday 18 March
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
0303_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:05

News Headlines: Saturday 3 March
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
 

The man, 51, from Strathdickie, was using a towing strap to pull a vehicle out of a mud bank at a boat ramp on the Gregory River, north of Proserpine, on Saturday when it snapped.

The strap flicked back, smashed through his rear window before hitting him in the head.

Paramedics tried to revive the man at the scene, around 150km north of Mackay, but he was unable to be saved.

The man died after his towing strap snapped. Source: Getty, file.

Back To Top
feedback