Qld man had been in pub fight before death

A young man found dead in his Gold Coast home had been in a fight at a nearby pub in the hours before his death.

The 21-year-old's body was found by family members on the patio of his Mudgeeraba home about 9.30am on Saturday.

Homicide investigators are now trying to work out how he died.

Detective Inspector Marc Hogan said it was believed the man was involved in an altercation with a group of seven men at the nearby Wallaby Hotel about 10.30pm on Friday.

"Following that he's returned back into the hotel with his friends and later returned home," he said on Saturday.

"He's had some alcohol at home and then he was located this morning deceased."

Det Insp Hogan said the man was assaulted during the fight and had injuries consistent with that, but investigators were still trying to work out when and how he died.

He said police were trawling through the hotel's CCTV and trying to identify the men who were involved in the altercation.

He urged anyone with information about the incident or the man's death to come forward.