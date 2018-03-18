Two arrested for car theft in Toowoomba

Two Queensland men have been charged with a total of 28 offences, including car theft and drug possession.

On Saturday afternoon, a police patrol noticed a car with stolen number plates at a bowser in the Toowoomba suburb of Drayton. As officers approached the driver took off on foot. The two passengers in the car were arrested.

The driver then threatened a 60-year-old man at a home down the street from the bowser and demanded his car keys and took his car. As police caught up with him, he reversed at a police car before crashing into a fence. He was arrested after a scuffle with officers.

The 23-year-old Chinchilla man was charged with 16 offences while one of the passengers arrested earlier, a 28-year-old Toowoomba man, was charged with 12 offences. Some of the charges relate to alleged offences committed at an earlier date.